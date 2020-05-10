Bad Bunny Is the Only Productive Person in Lockdown

Image : via Getty

So far in the year 2020, my accomplishments have totaled bingeing the entirety of Scrubs and doing the whole Fitness Marshall “Sorry” dance without collapsing from exhaustion. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, put out two albums. Rude!



Billboard reports that on Sunday, Bad Bunny dropped surprise album Las Que No Iban a Salir (The Ones That Were Not Coming Out). Never mind that he dropped the unbearably good Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana at the end of FEBRUARY, which the calendar tells me was a mere two and a half months ago.

Here’s a track, for your jamming pleasure:

It seems like an extremely cruel O. Henry-esque twist of fate that we now have two Bad Bunny albums in a year without dance clubs. On the bright side, we now have two Bad Bunny albums in a year in which it is socially acceptable to get drunk as hell in your own house and dance alone without anyone seeing you, save for the pigeons that live on your fire escape. I choose to be thankful for the small gifts.