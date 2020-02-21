Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton Prove Dreams Do Come True

Image : Getty

It wasn’t until this week when the on-screen reunion of the queens of The First Wives Club was announced that I realized how much the moviegoers of America truly needed to see Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton together again. There’s something about the acting chemistry between these three women that can unite our country through laughter, tears, and Diane Keaton’s oversized suit choices.

The legendary trio will be starring in Family Jewels, a comedy that puts them back together for the holidays after a man they were each married to dies. This is not the next installment of the First Wives Club but should still be fun anyway. Production is set to begin sometime this year. [People]

Bethenny Frankel has left the RHONY franchise (again) to pursue a solo show (again). This time, it’ll be a business competition reality show streaming on HBO Max with a theme similar to The Apprentice, a show that no one has really heard of because no one that big went on to do anything after it ended. Right? [Deadline]



Amazon has skillfully executed a robbery by landing Sheela a movie based on the hit Netflix docuseries Wild Wild Country. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play the titular character Ma Anand Sheela. [IndieWire]

Showtime is off to the races— the drag races. See what I did there? This June, the premium channel will air a special season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars after the conclusion of the show’s regular season on Vh 1. [Variety]

Jennifer Lawrence is doing another space movie! Hopefully, this one won’t be as creepy as the last one. Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s next feature Don’t Look Up, where she plays an astronaut attempting to warn people about an asteroid hurtling towards E arth. How do they come up with this stuff? [Vulture]

Extremely good looking beacon of the Muslim community, Mahershala Ali, is set to star in the Apple TV+ original film Swan Song. The film will have a theatrical release and go into production this spring. [IndieWire]

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is set to direct The Auteur for Showtime starring Jude Law. Based on a comic of the same name, the series will be a horror-comedy love letter to the art of making movies. [Deadline]

A four-part series exploring the reality of European colonialism is coming to HBO courtesy of Raoul Peck. Exterminate All the Brutes will feature documentary footage along with scripted scenes and animation. [Variety]

Yvonnne Orji is getting her own HBO comedy special, stepping out of the shadow of her character Molly and into the light of stand up. [Deadline]