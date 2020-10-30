A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Bette Midler Will Bring Out Prosthetic Teeth For a Spooky Hocus Pocus Reunion

justiceaudre
Justice Namaste
Filed to:Bette Midler
Bette MidlerHocus Pocushalloweenspooky season
Save
Illustration for article titled Bette Midler Will Bring Out Prosthetic Teeth For a Spooky iHocus Pocus/i Reunion
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, Bette Midler talked about her role in the cult classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus, and the cast’s upcoming reunion event—which is very different than the Hocus Pocus sequel that Disney+ hinted at in 2019.

“It was a picture that started off a little bit sleepy, but somehow it found its niche, and it became kind of a cult classic and now it’s everywhere,” she said. “I wish I had a nickel for for every person who turned out in a Winifred Sanderson costume.”

Advertisement

Meyers also asked Midler about how it felt to be a part of a film with so much staying power over several decades.

“It’s so strange. We had so much fun making it, and we had no expectation for it, none at all, and as the years have gone by it’s just become this snowball, this gigantic snowball, and I have to say it has been so rewarding. People come to me and say, ‘Oh, I saw this when I was 6' and these people have white hair.”

Advertisement

And don’t worry—Midler’s Winifred Sanderson teeth will be returning in the reunion. But she won’t be wearing her character’s original teeth, which apparently broke bringing them out “on special occasions.” I’m picturing Midler just showing up at a regular dinner party wearing them, breaking out into Winifred’s slightly ominous but mostly goofy smile.

This Friday’s event, billed as a “one night only Halloween extravaganza,” will involve Bette Midler reuniting with her costars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker to perform a mockumentary called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters. The mockumentary will also feature Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the original movie, and the performance will be raising money for the New York Restoration Project.

G/O Media may get a commission
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free

Watch the whole interview here.

Justice Namaste

Freelance writer who loves sandwiches, astrology, & fighting on the internet.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

How the Stage Was Set for Trump to Steal the Election

No More Celebrities as Politicians, Please

A Tale of Two Grifters: The Winding, Parallel Careers of George and Kellyanne Conway

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Liked Tweets Saying That Producers Pushed Her Out Of The Show

DISCUSSION