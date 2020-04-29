Bey Came Through!

Image : Getty

Remember Beyoncé? She releases music when she likes and ignores her fans’ unquenchable thirst for bops , too busy posting on her secret Instagram or sending her famous friends car-sized boxes stuffed with her clothing line to care about our nee ds? That’s behind us now, because she finally came through!



Advertisement

Mere moments ago, Megan Thee Stallion announced a remix of her hit single Savage, featuring Beyoncé. Yes, an actual remix, that you can listen to whenever you like, and not a seedy, low-grade mp3 you downloaded from a site that definitely gave your personal information to some 15-year-old hackers.

A Hot Girl Lockdown is exactly what we need right now! I just hope that everyone in my life has some expensive earplugs they can utilize in the coming weeks, as I expect to be shaking my ass on just about every surface in sight until I get bored of this song, or we’re allowed to go outside again. As for if this is a harbinger of more Beyoncé music to come, I’d rather not hold my breath. You can’t dance if you’re passed out on the floor!