Music

Bey Came Through!

Joan Summers
Beyonce
BeyonceMegan Thee Stallionmusicnew musicremix
Remember Beyoncé? She releases music when she likes and ignores her fans’ unquenchable thirst for bops, too busy posting on her secret Instagram or sending her famous friends car-sized boxes stuffed with her clothing line to care about our needs? That’s behind us now, because she finally came through!

Mere moments ago, Megan Thee Stallion announced a remix of her hit single Savage, featuring Beyoncé. Yes, an actual remix, that you can listen to whenever you like, and not a seedy, low-grade mp3 you downloaded from a site that definitely gave your personal information to some 15-year-old hackers.

A Hot Girl Lockdown is exactly what we need right now! I just hope that everyone in my life has some expensive earplugs they can utilize in the coming weeks, as I expect to be shaking my ass on just about every surface in sight until I get bored of this song, or we’re allowed to go outside again. As for if this is a harbinger of more Beyoncé music to come, I’d rather not hold my breath. You can’t dance if you’re passed out on the floor!

