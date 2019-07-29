Screenshot: Netflix

According to Variety, my favorite horny, animated, pubescent television show, Big Mouth, has been renewed for three more seasons at Netflix. Considering that Season 3 is scheduled to debut any minute now, fans can expect a Season 4, 5, and 6 in the not-too-distant future. The first two seasons were 10 episodes long, so that means there are at least 40 more episodes on the horizon. I’m no math expert, but I assume this means the show will absolutely succeed in covering all of the horrors of puberty. I’m confident they will at least touch upon every single genre of embarrassment—they certainly have the time to do so!

Brutus Pink, the animation company behind Big Mouth, shared the following joint statement (via Variety):

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.”

Think of the mortifying moments that await our beloved characters, voiced by Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and others. Who will lose their virginity to a person, not a pillow? Who will go on birth control? Buckle up, we’ve got at least three more years to find out. I think it is ambitious of Netflix to assume the world won’t be up in smoke by then. Now, who do I have to call to get Tuca & Bertie a second season?