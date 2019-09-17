I’m gonna go ahead and say the trailer for Season 3 of Big Mouth looks like the best one yet, and not only because it opens with a game show about female masturbation—though that doesn’t hurt.

Nearing the end of seventh grade, the show’s pubescent leads are forced to navigate a world full of toxic masculinity and budding young feminists. Shit hits the fan when the boys in the school distribute a list ranking the girl students by attractiveness. Also, John Mulaney’s character Andrew develops the hots for his bosomy cousin Cheryl, which is just the kind of gross-out content this show excels at—you know the Hormone Monster loves incest.

Advertisement

According to the press release, Season 3 will cover “issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm.’” (Good). Thandie Newton joins the show as a new Hormone Monstress to Jenny Slate’s character Missy, and Ali Wong voices “a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality.” (Fucking great.)

Ali Wong as a pansexual teen? Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness as... Jonathan Van Ness? Sign me up. Season 3 hits Netflix October 4.