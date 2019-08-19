Image: Getty

After spending nine weeks hovering around at number two, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” has finally bumped “Old Town Road” off the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. You did it, Billie!



Lil Nas X’s omnipresent “Old Town Road” held fast at number one for a record-smashing 19 weeks, beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” from 1995 and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” from 2017, both of which topped the charts for 16 weeks.

It’s been said that Lil Nas X’s habit of adding collaborators—including Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS—had a hand in keeping him in the lead, since new remixes counted toward the original’s overall plays. But it seems like Eilish caught on to that game, since “Bad Guy” was re-released in July with a line from Justin Bieber; in addition to that, a new vertical video and a cassette-single version being sold on her website also helped boost the song’s numbers.

Had she spent another week at number two, Eilish would have tied the record for songs trapped in second-place limbo, joining Foreigner’s “Waiting Fir A Girl Like You” and Missy Elliot’s “Work It.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has dropped to number 3, landing behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.” But he’s not mad about it, not even a little:

Aw.