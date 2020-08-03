Brandy Wants to Give Fans the Moesha Reboot They've Been Waiting On

Now that Moesha is streaming on Netflix, ’80s babies can finally relive their favorite moments with Moesha, Hakeem, Niecy, and the Mitchells.

The 1996 sitcom, starring Brandy, charted the life of Moesha Mitchell as she navigated the exciting and sometimes complicated world of school, relationships, family, and dramatic diary entries. The show also had some of the best guest-star cameos of the ’90s, including Lil’ Kim, Usher, and Mary J. Blige.

Advertisement

But the series finale left viewers with a lot of unanswered questions: Did the Mitchells ever find Myles? Did Moesha and Hakeem live happily ever after? We chatted with Brandy about the iconic character and discuss whether or not fans can have hope for a reboot.