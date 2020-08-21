Bravo's Southern Charm Has Removed Some 'Racially Insensitive' Episodes

Screenshot : Bravo ( Fair Use

Bravo’s Southern Charm, a show that’s known to be racist, has removed four episodes from its streaming platform “because of racially charged moments,” Variety reports. Three of the episodes, however, are available on BravoTV.com, and the fourth will return once a scene set at a plantation is removed. Shocker.

One of the missing episodes is Season 1, Episode 2, titled “Sh-epic Fail!” in which ex-South Carolina Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. tells his son he “likes to get rid of $5 bills because Abraham Lincoln is pictured on them, smirking wryly at the camera,” according to Variety. I would argue “joking” about slavery and hating the man who issued the Emancipation Proclamation far exceeds the description of “racially charged” and is just straight-up racist, but what do I know! Something tells me removing episodes littered with racism would mean there is no show. Where is the line drawn?

At any rate, this news is another chapter in Bravo’s battle with its problematic casts. In June, Vanderpump Rules fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni on accusations of racism. Boyens and Caprioni were axed for routinely tweeting the n-word; Schroeder and Doute were removed when it was revealed that they called the cops on Vanderpump Rules’ only Black cast member, Faith Stowers, when they learned she slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating now-wife Brittany Cartwright. Allegedly, Schroeder and Doute told police that Stowers was robbing people in Los Angeles, referencing an article about a different Black woman who was accused of those crimes. I couldn’t make this up.