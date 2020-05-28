Carly Rae Jepsen Recorded a Full 'Quarantine Album,' the Traitor

Image : Getty

Read enough Self-care is a full-time job and Just survive quotes on Instagram and it’s easy to lull yourself into thinking that everyone is spending quarantine photographing sourdough loaves and weaving muumuus out of cat hair. But it’s a lie. While you and I are telling ourselves that it’s okay to just be right now, some people are out there cranking out entire albums.



Carly Rae Jepsen apparently missed the memo that we’ve all agreed to cease creative output until conditions improve because instead of curling into depressed nuggets for three months like we made a blood oath that we would , she recorded an album with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe. According to Vulture:

“Tavish [Crowe] and I have already made an entire quarantine album,” Jepsen said on the podcast Switched On Pop with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, “and it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom and things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one.”

I, for one, am sickened by this total disregard for the rules. Making matters worse, Jepsen repeatedly referred to the process as “fun.”

Recording a pop album under quarantine while fun is different than your typical recording studio experience says the “Lets Be Friends” singer. “You have more time to have space in between the decision your making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute, so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it.”

She would find the silver lining in this situation, the goddamn ray of sunshine. Now I will be forced to nap for both of us.