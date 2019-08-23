Image: Getty

Sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world I feel like I can’t take it, and my heart is just going to cave in. You know what I mean?

On Thursday, Christina Hendricks revealed a fun fact she’s been holding onto for nearly 20 years, via Instagram. (The actual two-decade mark is on September 17, I guess she couldn’t wait a few more weeks?) Before joining the alliterative television shows Mad Men and Good Girls, Hendricks moonlighted as a hand model. Not only that—she says she was the hand model for the cover/poster of the 1999 drama-turned-teen classic American Beauty. The stomach, she pointed out, belonged to another model.

She wrote in the caption, “proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!!” She likely meant “of this film” but was too excited to autocorrect. I get it. That really is her hand.