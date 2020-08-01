Coke With a Little Rosé: The Real Housewives of New York Power Rankings

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

This week, Luann hosts a spa day for the Fortune Society, Sonja proves she’s an international lifestyle brand, and Dorinda drags everyone to Mexico. But things get heated when Ramona accuses Leah of embarrassing her in front of her “50 closest girlfriends.”