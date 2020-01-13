'Congratulations to Those Men,' Who Are Your 2020 Oscar Nominees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: award show season. On Monday morning, actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards. As Rae said after reading the Best Director category, “Congratulations to those men.”
Here’s the take away: Hustlers was snubbed. More specifically, Jennifer Lopez did not get a Best Supporting Actress nomination, which is a travesty. Despite constant criticism of the Academy’s inability to recognize women directors and making tiny steps in the right direction last year, the Academy did not recognize any women directors in the Best Director category, regardless of the existence of Greta Gerwig. Adam Driver secured a Best Actor nomination for Marriage Story. No one on the voting board saw Uncut Gems, apparently, or someone has beef with Adam Sandler. Wasn’t that one a critical darling, or should I no longer trust my Twitter feed?
The Irishman and Joker lead nominations this year. I don’t know either, bruv.
The Academy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. Watch both, if you feel so motivated. I know I will.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saorise Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Documentary
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Short Film (Animated)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister