'Congratulations to Those Men,' Who Are Your 2020 Oscar Nominees

Image : Getty

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: award show season. On Monday morning, actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards. As Rae said after reading the Best Director category, “ Congratulations to those men.”

Here’s the take away: Hustlers was snubbed. More specifically, Jennifer Lopez did not get a Best Supporting Actress nomination, which is a travesty. Despite constant criticism of the Academy’s inability to recognize women directors and making tiny steps in the right direction last year, the Academy did not recognize any women directors in the Best Director category, regardless of the existence of Greta Gerwig. Adam Driver secured a Best Actor nomination for Marriage Story. No one on the voting board saw Uncut Gems, apparently, or someone has beef with Adam Sandler. Wasn’t that one a critical darling, or should I no longer trust my Twitter feed?

The Irishman and Joker lead nominations this year. I don’t know either, bruv.

The Academy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. Watch both, if you feel so motivated. I know I will.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saorise Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Short Film (Animated)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister