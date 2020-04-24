A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Video

Couture, Tears, and a Tiny Bag on This Week's Real Housewives of New York

Jennifer Perry
 and Joel Kahn
Filed to:power rankings
power rankingsreal housewivesReal Housewives of New Yorkreality tv
Save

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

In Season 10's first two episodes, the RHOBH cast went to New York City for Kyle’s Fashion Week show, Dorit explained her finances, and we made two new friends in the 90210. With the whole season ahead of us, we may finally answer the age-old questions, “Why is Teddi crying?” and “Do they glue down carpet?”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

On the Grammy Salute to Prince, the Artist's Surviving Collaborators Stole the Show

Georgia 'Reopens' Friday and Trump Seems Confused About How to Feel About It

Four Men Allegedly Attempted to Rob a Woman of Her Stimulus Check

Two Kids, a Broken Leg, and a Husband 'Doing Absolutely Everything'

Latest on The Muse

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement