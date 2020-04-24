Couture, Tears, and a Tiny Bag on This Week's Real Housewives of New York

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

In Season 10's first two episodes, the RHOBH cast went to New York City for Kyle’s F ashion W eek show, Dorit explained her finances, and we made two new friends in the 90210. With the whole season ahead of us, we may finally answer the age-old questions, “Why is Teddi crying?” and “Do they glue down carpet?”