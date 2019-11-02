On Friday, Delta Air Lines said the airline will start showing versions of Booksmart and Rocketman that include lesbian sex, the words “vagina” and “genitals” and a scene were the main characters are animated as naked dolls. Previously, the two movies — the latter is a biopic of living legend (and gay man) Elton John — had been edited to exclude mentions of queerne ss and female sexuality.

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde seemed equally annoyed and confused in a tweet on Wednesday. “Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is ... female sexuality?” Wilde tweeted with a questioning emoji, after watching the in-flight version her directorial debut.

The scenes wild is talking about include a scene where the girls watch porn and another where a woman masturbates.

The tweets by Wilde became even more critical after Delta was criticized for showing a version of Rocketman without any references to John being a gay man.

The airline used its previous inclusion of Moonlight, Imagine Me and You, and Gentleman Jack as proof that the airline doesn’t regularly exclude queer content. Delta s pokesman Adrian Gee said the ai rline didn’t ask for the edits, but didn’t realize an un edited version of either film would have met the airline’s guidelines.



In a statement to NBC News, the airline said that a new policy would “immediately” be implemented to manage the selection of in-flight entertainment. “The studio has agreed to provide a special Delta edit that retains the LGBTQ+ love scenes in both Booksmart and Rocketman that will be on our flights as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement to NBC News.