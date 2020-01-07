Did You Happen to Notice the New Star Wars Features Horses Galloping Around in Deep Space?

Graphic : Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, Shutterstock

Surely at some point in making this movie, someone must have pointed out that horses—which, in the Star Wars universe, as in ours, breathe oxygen—would be physically incapable of galloping along the surface of a Destroyer as it hovered some 20,000 miles above the surface of Exogol. And yet! Truly amazing that everyone is so concerned about the can on and still the sanctity of natural law remains open to interpretation.

