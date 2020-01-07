A Supposedly Feminist Website
Did You Happen to Notice the New Star Wars Features Horses Galloping Around in Deep Space?

Molly Osberg
Surely at some point in making this movie, someone must have pointed out that horses—which, in the Star Wars universe, as in ours, breathe oxygen—would be physically incapable of galloping along the surface of a Destroyer as it hovered some 20,000 miles above the surface of Exogol. And yet! Truly amazing that everyone is so concerned about the canon and still the sanctity of natural law remains open to interpretation.

