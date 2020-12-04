Do You Find Darth Vader Hot? Drew Barrymore Does

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

A tribute to the actor under the Darth Vader mask, David Prowse, gave way to a startling revelation on The Drew Barrymore Show this week: Drew Barrymore’s first crush was Darth Vader. Though the Drew’s News conversation with guest host Ross Matthews began for the sake of commemorating the death of Prowse, which occurred Sunday, the conversation naturally turned to Barrymore, who revealed that she remains “hot for Vader” without much explanation beyond the recap of a (non-sexy) recurring dream and the declaration that, “I’m into men in masks.” I guess in that respect, the pandemic is really working out for her. Elsewhere, Barrymore got cozy with a stuffed octopus and told Martha Stewart, “God, you’re hot.” December, it turns out, will be horny again. All that and more in this week’s montage:

And now a spotlight on Barrymore’s mad question asking via the following clip in which a question directed at Gordon Ramsay goes on for over a minute and is actually just an excuse for Barrymore to talk about herself. At least she managed to call him mean, albeit while couching it in admiration.