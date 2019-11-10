Don't Tease Me, Rob Thomas

Having been rightfully put in my place for my wrongful hypothesis that the Veronica Mars reboot wouldn’t deliver (reader, it did), I feel comfortable cheering on the news that creator Rob Thomas might do some kind of revival for his other small screen masterpiece, Party Down. Thomas seems a little cagey on whether or not this will actually happen, though, so I’m not getting my hopes up too much.

Vulture reports that Thomas and fellow show creators Jon Enbom and Dan Etheridge joined former cast members Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullally, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Ken Marino at the Vulture Festival this weekend. Mullally, bless her, broached the subject of a Party Down reboot, since reboots are like 70 percent of television now, for better (Veronica Mars, Gilmore Girls) or for worse (uh, Roseanne).

“I want to do the show again,” Mullally said, according to Vulture. “Can we do it again?”

In fact we can! Or so Thomas says, though it’s important to note that he’s teased a Party Down revisitation (in film form) in the past. That’s not going to happen, according to Thomas, but it sounds like a reunion is at least on the table.

“I don’t think a movie’s in the cards,” Thomas said, “but in the next year or two we’ll explore some ways to bring the gang back together.”

ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?

Party Down only made it through two seasons before Starz unceremoniously pulled the plug. But in its short lifetime, it was one of the smartest comedies on television, and a darkly hilarious rumination on what it means to fail and how, plus Lizzy Caplan was and always will be an absolute delight.

Please bring Party Down back, and make sure JK Simmons comes, too.