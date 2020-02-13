Don't You Dare Close Your Eyes, Because You'll Miss the Aladdin Sequel

Image : Disney

The live-action remake of Aladdin grossed more than a billion dollars, which meant it was inevitable that Hollywood would rub its magic lamp and force more versions to pop out. Or maybe it rubbed its magic lamp and a genie popped out and Hollywood said, “Make us another billion dollars!” And that’s how we’re winding up with an Aladdin sequel.



According to Variety, writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are on board to create the follow-up, though it’s unclear whether Guy Ritchie will return to direct. Also unclear is whether stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott will sign on, though they’re expected to.

Advertisement

While the details of the sequel’s plot haven’t been released, what is known is that it does exist. THR reports:

Disney held a writers room in the summer to generate ideas for a follow-up. It is unknown what the idea is behind the next installment, but at one point the studio and producers were looking at other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that also houses Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.

Advertisement

According to Wikipedia, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is about a woodcutter who discovers a secret thieves den. The thieves attempt to kill Ali Baba, but “Ali Baba’s faithful slave-girl foils their plots. Ali Baba gives his son to her in marriage and keeps the secret of the treasure.” Sounds like a perfect children’s movie, can’t wait.