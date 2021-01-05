Dr. Pimple Popper and the Half-Head Removal

Screenshot : TLC

This is big!

This week’s Dr. Pimple Popper picked up where last week’s left off: contemplating treatment for Reggie, whose scalp was riddled with acne keloidalis nuchae. Removing so much of Reggie’s scalp turned out to be beyond Dr. Lee’s scope, so she outsourced his care to one Dr. Sanusi Umar, a dermatologist who is “very well versed” in this area.

Naturally, though, Dr. Pimple Popper asked to sit in on the procedure, during which Dr. Umar removed Reggie’s keloids in a thick, single band of skin from the back of his head. It was simply astonishing.

If I may interject my own food analogy into a show that has provided a cornucopia of them, the amputated result looked like a rotting steak. It’s a thick slab of head!

To help promote healing, Dr. Umar outfitted Reggie with a series of tension sutures (which Dr. PP reported Umar had invented) to bring the wound’s edges as close to each other as possible without touching.



And here’s the weeks-later, still-healing result:

Needless to say, Reggie was thrilled to have his head back from the surface-stealing keloids.

We also met Che’re, a 34-year-old from Dallas with “a hideous, tater tot growth on my face.”

It was a cyst, and when the cameras met up with Che’re, she was absolutely going through it. She said the growth was impeding her ability to enter a relationship. “I hate looking in the mirror,” she said. Also: “I feel like I’m inhuman.” Heartbreaking. She considered removing the cyst herself, but didn’t, thank God. Also thank Dr. Pimple Popper, who pulls stuff like Che’re’s cyst out of faces like a magnet does metal shavings. It’s simply a matter of course.

Che’re’s was a particularly pungent pus, apparently. She herself compared the smell during its extraction to “sewage mixed with a dead body.” Dr. PP had another, broader take:

“It’s like body odor mixed with toe jam that you tucked into a little pocket and saved and collected over the years, and then you open it up 10 years later, and that’s what it smells like,” she explained. I smell her loud and clear.

Anyway, Dr. Pimple Popper’s extraction gave Che’re her life (and face) back.

Finally there was Juan, a 32-year-old from Freer, Texas, who had giant cysts on his neck. Here’s a coy look:

His plight was rather routine, as Dr. Pimple Popper goes, but for the cyst within a cyst that unleashed a spray of pus on Dr. PP’s assistant:

Flying pus in the covid era: It hits different.