Dr. Pimple Popper Goes Head-to-Head With a Nipple... on Someone's Head

Screenshot : TLC

This show is the natural point where the third eye and the third nipple meet.

Ya gotta see this:

Screenshot : TLC

Screenshot : TLC

That’s Felicia, 47, from Detroit. Three years prior to her appearance on Dr. Pimple Popper, a bump formed on her forehead, which she proceeded to squeeze and pick for the next three years. When she’s not doing that, Felicia is hiding her bump via wigs with bangs.

Advertisement

Screenshot : TLC

At least there’s a fix. Dr. Pimple Popper diagnoses Felicia with not just one condition, but two: there’s whatever caused the bump in the first place (more on that in a sec) and the trauma that has caused the discoloration on the surface of her skin. The latter is called prurigo, or “picker’s nodule.” Dr. Lee also deems Felicia’s bump nipple-esque, and so it is.

It turns out that Felicia has a lipoma, and one Dr. PP describes as “cute.” I feel like her “cute” and everyone else’s is so different that maybe we need a new word. Or no words at all, just roll the tape:

Ultimately, the procedure is a success. Success can be measured in many forms: confidence, general improvement in quality of life, the ability to wear turbans moving forward. Yes, yes, and yes.

Advertisement

Screenshot : TLC

We also met Audrey, 47, from Shawnigan Lake, Canada, whose body is riddled with steatocystoma.

Advertisement

Screenshot : TLC

She’s so well versed in the world of Dr. Pimple Popper that she understands why previous treatments weren’t helpful: The dermatologists didn’t remove the sacs. Audrey also has a habit of popping her own bumps, which is a living example of taking one’s love of Dr. Pimple Popper one step too far if ever there were. Dr. Pimple Popper did remove Audrey’s sacs, but because she is immunocompromised, Dr. PP could only do a few at a time. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Dr. Lee. Such is life and steatocystoma.

Advertisement

Finally there was Krista, 33, from Las Vegas for whom “buckets of sweat” was not an exaggeration.

Screenshot : TLC

Advertisement

The word of the day? Hyperhidrosis.

Screenshot : TLC

Advertisement

The treatment for hyperhidrosis is, unfortunately, not disgusting. Just some Botox on Krista’s hands and the use of a machine called a MicroDry on her pits, which effectively uses heat to destroy the sweat glands.

Screenshot : TLC

Advertisement

It worked. There was always hope.

Screenshot : TLC

Advertisement

After a relatively subdued three episodes, Dr. Pimple Popper’s food metaphors made a roaring comeback during this fourth episode of Season 5.

The pus of Audrey’s steatocystoma was compared to cheese fondue and butter, while Felicia’s “cute” lipoma was likened to shrimp. “It’s like a circus going on on my forehead. A little shrimp, a little nipple, a little liquid…” said Felicia after she was discharged. Sounds like a fun circus, would attend. Bye, Felicia...for now?