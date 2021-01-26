Dr. Pimple Popper Treats Someone With a Tennis Ball-Sized Lump in His Neck

I just love this screenshot out of context. Not a euphemism!

A programming note: Dr. Pimple Popper has migrated to the discovery+ streaming platform. Same show, new place. As sure as Dr. Pimple P opper pops, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing here, just thought you should know in case you’re watching along.

The most notable patient this week was John, 51, from Marshall, Illinois, who developed a lipoma on his neck about 20 years ago. Then it was the size of a golf ball; now it’s the size of a tennis ball. (I’m softly humming David Bowie’s “Changes” to myself as I imagine the lump’s development.) John’s growth prompted mockery within his extended family, with at least one member telling him, “It looks like your nuts [are] hanging off your chin.”

That’s mean and not accurate? Maybe a nut? Here’s an obligatory shot of John attempting something that he can’t really do as a result of the condition he’s on this show to get treated:

John had developed medical mistrust following some negative experiences with doctors, and was convinced that Dr. Pimple Popper is the only one who can treat him. Unfortunately, she was not as sure. John’s ability to effectively flex his bump (it changed shape depending what he did with his neck) suggested it was either under muscle or, even worse, woven within muscle.

Dr. PP held off treating it until she could get some more information about it, as she doesn’t remove anything under muscle. For reasons that were ultimately over my head, despite a radiologist’s confirmation that John’s lipoma was indeed under muscle, Dr. Lee decided to treat it anyway, hoping she could easily slip it out from underneath muscle.

It was not that simple.

Nonetheless, Dr. PP was “pretty confident” that was able to remove all of it. Twelve weeks later and...

It would seem that she was right. Another triumph over a lump.

Speaking of:

That’s Shoshana, 33, of Palm Springs, California. She had a “Jello-y” bump she named Gertrude that effectively banished her to living in darkness. She didn’t want to see herself in the mirror so she rarely turned her lights on. Her only friends were her guinea pigs, Oreo and Brownie. When she told Dr. PP about her pets, Dr. PP revealed that she named her animals after food as well: She has dogs named Dim Sum and Taquito. I’m not at all surprised that the queen of foot analogies did that.

Nor am I surprised she did this:

There was some concern that the incision on Shoshana’s forehead would create a scar, which might extend Shoshana’s self-consciousness, but nope. Dr. PP found a way to hide it within Shoshana’s natural forehead lines.

Finally, we met Ashley, 30, of Fairdale, West Virginia, who had been deemed by one dermatologist as a “skin nightmare” on account of her three discrete conditions:

Ashley didn’t undergo any procedures, per se, in Dr. Lee’s office. Instead, Dr. Lee prescribed her an injectable medication for her psoriasis and hidradenitis that might also help her Hailey-Hailey. Ashley was leery of injecting herself initially but when she saw how easy it was (the medicine came in “pen” form), she agreed to do it. However, there was no update segment for Ashley so we have no idea if it worked and I’m going to end this post right now to replicate the abruptness of this episode.