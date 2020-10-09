Drew Barrymore Is Worried About People Vamping It Up in Front of Cameras

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Weekly Drew Weekly Highlighting the very special moments of Drew Barrymore’s very special talk show, served sunny-side up (just like how Drew likes it!) Prev Next View All

This one wasn’t on my fourth-quarter 2020 bingo card: Drew Barrymore doesn’t watch reality TV because, as she said on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, she’s “worried that people are vamping it up because there are cameras.” Unrelated, of course, Barrymore performed a Darth Vader impression using a light-therapy mask, imitated a seagull, dramatically shouted out the names of pasta, denounced pappardelle, shared something she wrote on her arm, enthused about the convenience-store chain Wawa, coined a new connotation for the term “nod out,” and told Jane Lynch that she loves her “for so many reasons, and over so many years, and in every capacity.” All that and more in this week’s Drew Weekly montage: