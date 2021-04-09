Drew It Yourself (With Some Help From Bobby Flay and Puppies)

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Weekly Highlighting the very special moments of Drew Barrymore's very special talk show, served sunny-side up (just like how Drew likes it!)

It was DIY Week on The Drew Barrymore Show. They didn’t pun Barrymore’s name for this one, so I gladly took up their missed opportunity in the headline of this post. Barrymore wrestled with a can opener, told a story about opting for painting a patio instead of tiling it (though, as she eventually revealed, she employed help for that renovation and did not, in fact, do it herself), rethought her position on orecchiette, and revealed a new host of things she loves (crystals, elevators that go to the 13th floor, raw onion, and whipping her friends with Red Vines, among them). Also, there were puppies.