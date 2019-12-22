Eddie Murphy Does a Lap on Bill Cosby

Eddie Murphy returned to “Saturday Night Live” on (duh) Saturday after 35 years away — and had the last laugh against Bill Cosby, who has criticized Murphy’s raunchy comedy for years.

During his monologue, Murphy reminded the audience that his fiancé just had gave birth to his 10th child. (We don’t have time to get into the wronging of Mel B.) Turns out fatherhood is kind of a wild experience for the man who made “Daddy Day Care”!

“My kids are pretty much my whole life now. But if you would have told me that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail... Even I would have taken that bet,” Murphy said.

In April 2018 Cosby, after years as the ambassador for respectability politics, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the 2004 drugging and rape of Andrea Constand. (In his only prison interview thus far, Cosby said he expects to serve the entire sentence.)

“Who is America’s dad now?” Murphy said, impersonating Cosby’s iconic character Cliff Huxtable of “The Cosby Show.”



This isn’t the first time Murphy has taken shots at Cosby, but probably the first since Cosby’s nosedive from comedy legend to incarcerated man. Enjoy this clip from Murphy’s special “Raw” from 1987.

Looks like Murphy and Richard Pryor are having the last laugh.