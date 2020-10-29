Ellen DeGeneres Ruined Chrishell Stause's Chance at Being The Bachelorette

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Chrishell Stause is someone most people probably know from Netflix hit Selling Sunset, where she is getting a divorce and beefing with West Hollywood supervillain Christine Quinn. People like my grandmother, however, will recognize her as that lady from Dancing With the Stars. This fame of hers, however, would have tripled, maybe even quadrupled in size, had other Hollywood supervillain Ellen DeGeneres not ruined her chances at being on The Bachelorette.



On Bachelor supervillain Nick Viall’s podcast—sorry, there are a lot of supervillains at work here—ABC executive Rob Mills claimed that he had lunch with Stause over a decade ago as he searched for the next Bachelorette star.

“We didn’t know who it was going to be, so we were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘Oh, you should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing.’ And we had this incredible lunch, I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and just, she was awesome.”

However, fun-ruiner Ellen DeGeneres soon intervened. Bachelor season 11 contestant DeAnna Pappas had found a fan in the daytime host, who called up the president of ABC and insisted Pappas be brought on as the next Bachelorette. During Pappas’s appearance on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, she was famously dumped at the 11th hour, making Womack the first Bachelor to ever reject every single contestant on the show.

Still, you have to wonder what the alternate reality where Stause became the Bachelorette would look like. Instead of shilling homes in the Valley, perhaps she would instead be shilling Fit Tea to the Bachelor Nation on Instagram. Instead of going through an ugly, public divorce from Justin Hartley, she could be going through an ugly, public divorce from someone else entirely. It’s a nice, if fleeting, thought.

My main question, however, is whether or not there are any bit players left in Hollywood who haven’t had their lives ruined by Ellen DeGeneres. Sorry, Chrishell!