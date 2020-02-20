A Supposedly Feminist Website
Movies

Esther, a Prequel to Orphan, Is Coming

Rich Juzwiak
Filed to:Orphan
Orphannatalia gracenatalia barnetthorror movieshorror
9
Save
Image: Warner Bros.

Good news! We are soon to be blessed with a prequel to 2009's wildly entertaining and underrated domestic thriller Orphan, in which (spoiler alert) it is revealed that a family’s seemingly 9-year-old adopted daughter is actually a 33-year-old woman with dwarfism. And you know what? I feel like I deserve this.

Deadline reports that William Brent Bell (The Boy and its imminent sequel) has been tapped to direct Esther, from a script written by David Coggeshall (who wrote for Scream: The TV Series, among things). The capsule description is as follows:

In it, Lena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from a Russian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Lena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Advertisement

The announcement of this follow-up to an 11-year-old B-movie seems rather auspicious. Last year, the story of Natalia Grace Barnett entranced the internet. It read like a carbon-copy retelling of Orphan: Grace’s adoptive parents Kristine and Michael Barnett thought they had adopted a 6-year-old Ukrainian girl in 2010, whom they claimed was a fully grown adult with dwarfism. They were charged with neglect and abandonment. Grace’s birth mother chimed in to say she was definitely a child. So did Natalia Grace. The Barnetts’ separate trials are set to start in June and July.

Esther is set to film later this year.

Rich Juzwiak

Some Pig. Terrific. Radiant. Humble.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reminds The View That Life Is Hard for Average Americans

The High Fidelity Reboot Fails to Imagine a Real World in Which Women Are Into Records

Elizabeth Warren the Fighter Is Back

The End of Miss America