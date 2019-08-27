Image: Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eva Longoria is set to direct a biopic about Richard Montanez, the janitor who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film will be titled Flamin’ Hot which is... about all the information about the forthcoming project currently available online and maybe all the information you need to know. The snack of stoners is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

The project, from Fox Searchlight and Franklin Entertainment, tells the true story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavors of his community, revitalized the company and disrupted the food industry, while also creating a pop culture phenomenon that continues to this day. Flamin’ Hot will be produced by DeVon Franklin, with Lewis Colick penning the script. Samuel Rodriguez will executive produce.

Great!



There’s no doubt in my mind that I will see this movie for the novelty of it. There’s also no doubt in my mind that Lil Xan will not, and neither will your kid’s pediatrician. It’s dangerously cheesy, after all.