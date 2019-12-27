By now, it should be obvious—even if you haven’t seen it—that Cats is an atrocity. But some people have to see it to believe it. Evan Rachel Wood thought the movie was so awful, she was rendered “speechless,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible,” she wrote on Twitter, Variety reports. She continued to pile on Cats in her Instagram Stories, writing, “I have to have an actual live reaction of this,” before launching into a string of “what the fuck.”

The root of her disappointment is that Wood has real affinity for the original Broadway show. “They changed all the iconic choreography,” she explained. “Took out 70% of the main characters. Changed the plot...I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community.”

As if Cats couldn’t be more tragic, Universal has officially pulled it from awards consideration, Variety reports. The film was rushed to a final edit right before its premiere, after which Universal sent a new version to theaters with “improved visual effects,” whatever that means. James Corden, who’s in the movie, has yet to watch it. His co-star Jason Derulo, meanwhile, still thinks critics don’t get it.