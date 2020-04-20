Fate of the Lizzie McGuire Reboot Still Unclear, But Paolo Will Not Be Showing Up on a Scooter Either Way

Image : via Getty

The fate of the much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire Disney+ reboot hangs in the balance, largely because Disney+ appears to be a prudish dictator that won’t let Lizzie fuck like a normal 30-year-old. But Hillary Duff says it’s possible Lizzie will still reboot in some form. Though Paolo, her duplicitous Roman mega pop star lover from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, is probably gone forever.

Duff spoke to Cosmopolitan about plans for the reboot, which seems to still be on the back burner. “I’m still talking to [the team] weekly, I don’t know. They were shooting and then everything was put on hold,” she said. “And we’re just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen.”



So there’s some hope for those of us who were looking forward to watching Duff turn Lizzie McGuire into Kelsey Peters. There is perhaps less hope for those of us who wondered if Lizzie’s former best friend, Miranda Sanchez, would make a return, and even less hope for anyone who liked Paolo, which is probably no one.

“There were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, um, I already know some of those things, but I don’t know about Paolo,” Duff said. “I think she’d probably be pretty mad to see him.”

I will not spoil the end of the 17-year-old Lizzie McGuire Movie, because it is currently streaming on Disney+ and I think everyone should get to have the full film experience, i.e., getting to watch an American teenager pretend to be an Italian mega pop star while riding on the back of a Vespa through winding Roman streets soundtracked by the hit Hillary Duff single, “Why Not?”

But Duff is correct. No one wants to see Paolo again. Many of us want to see Lizzie again, at least for one episode, maybe two if Gordo comes back and is hot.