Every year for the past few, it’s been like clockwork: MTV announces the recipient of its Video Music Awards lifetime-achievement plaudit, the Video Vanguard Award, and every year, people get mildly mad that it’s not Missy Elliott. If you’ve seen a Missy Elliott music video, let alone several, it’s self-evident why her aesthetic excellence deserves to be honored over, say, that of P!nk and Jennifer Lopez. Well, this year the clocks are broken and Elliott has been announced as the Video Vanguard honoree at last.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said MTV Internationals’s co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head Bruce Gillmer, via Variety. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

We know, Bruce. We’ve been saying it. For decades now. (Wanna feel old? “She’s a Bitch” turned 20 this year.)

Another tidbit you may find interesting: MTV has apparently decided against renaming the honor whose full title is actually the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. “Though the award is still technically called the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV refers to it simply as the Video Vanguard Award in its video teaser for the VMAs,” writes Variety. Leaving the name as-is could prove a controversial decision in the wake of Leaving Neverland. Not to dampen the mood of Elliott’s well-deserved Moonman or anything.

Elliott has responded to this announcement on Twitter and says she’ll perform at the ceremony, airing August 26, as well.