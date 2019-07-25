Image: Getty

On Monday, Billboard reported that Lil Nas X’s, “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, had officially tied the record for most weeks (16) at No. 1. The 20-year-old joins company that includes Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” who made their run in 2017, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” which dominated in 1995. Lil Nas X will probably make chart history again with the song of the summer’s latest remix: “Seoul Town Road.” I’m calling it now.

A K-Pop remix of “Old Town Road,” featuring RM, leader of the world’s largest boy band BTS, dropped on Thursday, and I’m quite confident fans of both artists will stream this on repeat—it’s trap country sound partnered with RM’s ineffable flow and verse about a Korean agricultural tool I just had to look up (“I got the homis in my bag (Yeah)/Have you heard of that? (Yeah)/Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est”)—and judging by each guy’s mastery of social media, it’ll soon blow up, if it hasn’t already by the time this publishes.

It’s unclear if this remix will count towards the original track’s chart position. According to NPR, Billboard only counts remixes that “meet certain parameters, as a single entity with the original song.” Something tells me the songs are similar enough to consider.