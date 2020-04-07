Fine, I'll Watch Chris Hemsworth and His Accent Blow a Bunch of Stuff Up

Screenshot : Netflix

From what I can glean in the three-minute trailer for the Netflix action-thriller Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is mercenary Tyler Rake, an Australian Batman-voiced bad boy sent to Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s son. There’s a lot of violence, a lot of gunshots and missiles fired, and one brief moment of sentimentality—when Hemsworth connects with the child he’s been instructed to save, which will probably serve as the brief moral center of an adrenaline-heavy movie. To my delight, Hemsworth maintains his real-life accent for the majority of the trailer, dropping octaves only to showcase that he means business (not unlike a wartime Elizabeth Holmes), and is not the actor who once admitted to being afraid of mice. Masculinity, am I right?



Regardless, it seems like a mind-numbing action movie that I would not mind watching. Hemsworth is hot, and I like to see children removed from danger.

According to IndieW ire, Extraction was written by Joe Russo and produced with his brother Anthony Russo, the same guys who directed Hemsworth as the hilarious Norse god Thor in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. They also worked on the Thor-less Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which means they’ve probably tried to bring their blockbuster movie, big-box sales mentality to your living room with this new one. I highly doubt Extraction will evoke the same level of fanaticism as the MCU movies, but sometimes it’s just fun to turn your brain off and look at some explosions.

Extraction, which is definitely not about pimple popping, hits Netflix on April 24.