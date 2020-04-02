Fiona Apple Is Releasing Her Album This Month, Against Her Label's Wishes

Image : Getty

Fiona Apple’s new album is coming out this month, against her label’s wishes.

Apple announced via her friend Zelda Hallman that her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, will get a digital release on April 17. In typical Apple style, she’s going against her label, which initially wanted to push the release back to October, in line with other artists delaying releases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple first announced the album was finished in early March in a video she posted of her saying “my album is done” in sign language. In a recent profile in The New Yorker, Apple described the album as “raw,” with a title inspired by the British crime series The Fall, and it also features a song inspired by the rage she felt experiencing the Kavanaugh hearings.

“When it comes to the end of an album, it’s always a strange feeling,” Apple told Vulture in January. “I’m happy with it, but I don’t know — everything that comes with when you put it out makes me want to step on the brakes.”