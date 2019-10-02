Screenshot: Late Night With Seth Meyers/Youtube

Fleabag was one of those rare, beautifully self-contained shows that didn’t need a second season. But when it did air, nearly three years after the first, it was perfect television. Phoebe Waller-Bridge could end Fleabag’s run there and I’d be happy, but I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t also be happy if she brought back the show how she envisions it: with Fleabag at 50!

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Waller-Bridge talked about bringing her character back, not soon but someday. “I like the idea of coming back to her, well me, when I’m 50,” she says. “Because I feel like she would have had more life then, and god knows what she would’ve gotten up to.”

“Seeing a character like that in a later stage of life is exciting but I think for now, she’s been through enough,” she adds. “We gotta let her go.”



Ugh, fine, Phoebe, I will let her go! But I’m setting an alarm for a few decades from now to check and see if this future Fleabag season is really happening.