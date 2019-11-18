Fuller House Is Finally an Empty House

After five excruciating seasons of varying levels of mediocrity informed by a nostalgia-obsessed culture run rampant, Fuller House will soon be over . This is great news for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who wouldn’t have shown up for the funeral anyway.

According to E!, John Stamos, the other one, another guy, and some not-Lori Loughlins filmed the show’s final episode on Friday, later celebrating with karaoke at the wrap party. ( Candace Cameron-Bure, aka DJ , apparently does a mean version of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”) The cast also took turns posting sentimental Instagram captions. Here’s one of them:

I suppose props should be given to the Fuller House crew for managing to push the recent trend of reboots into unknown territory: recurring seasons instead of instant death. First airing in 2016, the Full House revival was able to bypass novelty and become a show someone(?) enjoyed watching, and for that, they should be proud. Maybe proud is the wrong word... perhaps they should simply collect their coin for doing a great job revisiting the late-’ 80s/early-’ 90s, as if no time had passed, and reacclimate to the real world. It’s not great out here, but at least it’s not as formulaic as Fuller House.

Though no release date has been announced, I assume Fuller House’s final chapter will hit Netflix in 2020. I’m only disappointed they couldn’t delay filming until after Aunt Becky’s sentencing, because that seems like a plot line worth maneuvering into the script. The college admissions scandal is certainly sitcom- friendly.