Gabrielle Union Finally Settles With America's Got Talent For What I Hope Was a Shitload of Money

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Gabrielle Union Finally Settles With iAmericas Got Talent/i For What I Hope Was a Shitload of Money
Image: Jason Koerner (Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union can finally, hopefully, put America’s Got Talent behind her, after exiting the popular talent show last November following claims of racism and a toxic work environment. In the ten months since, a SAG-AFTRA investigation and a harrassment complaint from Union uncovered numerous new allegations, including claims that Union was threatened with retaliation for whistleblowing by NBC, the network which hosts AGT. Now, she has settled with the network for an undisclosed amount of money. Good for Union, and good fucking riddance to the rest of them.

Page Six confirms that a settlement was reached between NBC and Union. A spokesperson for the network tells the outlet:

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

It’s interesting that NBC’s spokesperson claims the network “appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union,” since those concerns include the network threatening her after coming forward with allegations of racism and toxicity on set. In the complaint, filed to California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Union’s lawyer Bryan Freedman wrote: “NBC wants to try and play word games by saying that their Chairman Paul Telegdy did not directly threaten Gabrielle Union,” adding: “Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming AGT.”

Union’s other allegations about her time on AGT include a racist joke made by Jay Leno, a blackface act that producers initially ignored, and anti-black criticisms over her hairstyles, including being told by producers that they looked “too black” for viewing audiences. Producers at the show subsequently denied her allegations.

At the very least, god bless this bag for Union. And if you’re reading, Jay Leno: Please choke!

Representatives for Gabrielle Union and Fremantle Media did not immediately respond to request for comment. This post will be updated if, or when, they do.

Joan Summers

local gossip

