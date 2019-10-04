Image : Getty

Welcome to Jezebel’s new Friday column for the latest film and TV development news of the week. The cult series Claws is going out of business, so get there now, and Alyson Hannigan landed a nice job that involves Girl Scout cookies. Stranger Things continues to happen (stranger things have happened), and Quibi stays haunting our dreams. Let’s do this.



Two ugly people, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, have joined the movie adaptation of the Agatha Christie murder mystery The Death on the Nile. Director Kenneth Branagh said via statement, “Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy... Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality.” [IndieWire]



Claws will have a fourth season and then that’s it. Now is your time to watch it. [Deadline]

Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is being made into a television series. [Deadline]



Please bring back my friend Pippi Longstocking, and don’t screw up this movie. [Variety]



It’s about time Pauly D and Vinny finally did something together. It’s like they never talk to each other. Wish these guys were friends. But they continue to hate each other and not work together. [Deadline]



Christina Ricci will be part of a horror anthology series on Quibi, my inquisitive stepson. [Entertainment Weekly]

Alyson Hannigan is hosting the Food Network competition show Girl Scout Cookie Championship, and I’m one of the judges. [Variety]

Nia Long and Omar Epps will star in the Netflix thriller Fatal Affair about a “dangerous and unstable” ex. [Essence]

Love Island host Iain Stirling, who I like to refer to as Mr. That’s Enough Now, is doing a stand-up special for Amazon. [Deadline]

Stranger Things is headed for a Season 4, but there’s no foreseeable end in sight for those overworked child actors. [IndieWire]



Iliza Shlesinger landed a Netflix sketch show. [Variety]

After taking on Harriet Tubman on screen, Cynthia Erivo will play Aretha Franklin, who is somewhere fanning herself and saying, “She can try.” [Variety]



Someone ordered an entire Degrassi channel? On a streaming service called Pluto TV?? Which is??? [Variety]