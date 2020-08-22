Giving People Whatever They Want? Not on This New Wonder Woman Trailer's Watch!!

Screenshot : Warner Bros. Pictures

In the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the world is threatened by an evil, horrible supervillain h ell- bent on giving people whatever they want , and—w ait, that can’t be right. This guy sounds great! Abundance forever!! No offense to Wonder Woman, but I hope she dies in this one . :[



Anyway , the trailer , which premiered at the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday, finds Gal Gadot’s titular woman of wonder squaring off against some dude named Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, Variety reports.

“C itizens of the world,” Lord spookily intones. “I’ m here to change your life. A nything you want, anything you dream o f, you can have it.”

Why the ominous music? This rules, personally. I mean, Wonder Woman gets to bring her dead boyfriend, played by Chris Pine, back to life , and Kristen Wiig gets to turn into a cheetah woman with human breasts named Cheetah. Everybody wins! Why can’t Wonder Woman hang?? Ponder this question as you watch the trailer below:

The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman was originally slated for a June release, though that was obviously pushed back due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Heard of it?) Wonder Woman 1984 is now expected to hit theaters this October , though Variety says that this, too, could always change depending on any number of unforeseen circumstances.

Jenkins, who previously directed the Academy Award-winning Monster, seems pretty dead set on releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters, even if Warner Bros. decides to delay it once more.

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big, visual spectacular, s o we’re going to stick it out,” the director said during Saturday’s DC FanDome panel. “ W e believe in putting it in the cinema. ”