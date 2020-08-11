Gizelle Stirs the Pot With Her Strong Arm: The Real Housewives of Potomac Power Rankings

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back and the first two episodes did not disappoint. Karen gets real about her marriage issues with Ray, while Candiace has a pregnancy scare. Ashley adjusts to life as a new mom and Gizelle spills the tea on rumors that are upsetting Monique.

