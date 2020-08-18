Great News for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Good Pussy

Screenshot : Atlantic Records ( Fair Use

As if there were any doubts: wet-ass pussy has prevailed.

According to Billboard, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s freaky-deaky ode to women’s sexual desires, “WAP,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 93 million U.S. streams in one week—the most first-week streams ever, beating out Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” (which got 85.3 million in February 2019).

“WAP” is also Cardi B’s fourth No. 1 and Megan Thee Stallion’s second time atop the chart, which is probably on some Beatles shit. I mean, it’s impressive! The song was also RIAA certified gold in less than a week, so there’s hope for the music industry yet. Clearly, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s success cannot be ignored—even if it is constantly criticized by listeners confounded and intimidated by female autonomy.

For those who’ve yet to recognize that “WAP” is not some new, contemporary depravity and is, in fact, a continuation of explicit sexual songwriting in hip-hop—as my colleague Megan Reynolds explained, it’s not unlike Three Six Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob”—maybe this reign will challenge their opinion. Or not. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have made a modern-day masterpiece immediately celebrated by people who could use some fun and vagina-havers who will definitely ask for more pussy-eating in the future. I applaud them.