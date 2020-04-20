Happy 4/20, Here's Celine Dion Blowing Through a Concert in Less than Four Minutes

Wanna feel high?

Watch the clip below of a manic one-woman rehearsal backstage during Celine Dion’s 2008-9 Taking Chances world tour. This footage, from the three-hour documentary Celine: Through the Eyes of the World, has it all: Celine singing and speaking gibberish, Celine imita ting a horse, Celine becoming disappointed when she learns child back- up dancers will not be accompanying her onstage, a virtuosic knowledge of her entire show’s blocking without needing to set a foot on stage , boundless energy, scat singing, perfect pitch. There is so much footage online that is evidence of Dion’s singular brand of goofy genius, but if you could only choose one clip to show just what makes her so special, this would absolutely get the job done and then some.