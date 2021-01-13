Hell Yes, Real Housewives of New Jersey Is Back

Screenshot : People/Bravo

There are few sources of comfort in my life quite like the Giudices and their deliciously explosive family drama, which they willingly choose to splash across the tabloids each year. Perhaps it’s because I have, in many ways, grown up with these manic New Jersey housewives, and have come to think of them as an extension of my own family, whom I judge and despise quite harshly. Regardless, today is a good day indeed, because they are finally back—albeit without a single mask in sight.



People has the exclusive season 11 trailer for Real Housewives of New Jersey, at least for now, until Youtube gets it. The season will concern infidelity and marital strife, a staple for this particular franchise, and a fitting choice on the heels of the desolation in Teresa Giudice’s own life these last few years. The only constant for the queen of Jersey has been her divorce drama, death, and undying support for Donald fucking Trump. Consider the strife this season her just desserts.

As always, Giudice will beef with her sister- in- law, sugar cookie maven Melissa Giudice, and juiced- up husband Joe. Dolores Catania and her massive hair warn of infidelity early in the trailer, as the editors do their best approximation of the “Lifetime Original Murder Mystery” aesthetic, complete with black and white video and dramatic freeze frames. Jackie Goldschneider has a breakdown, Jennifer Aydin drinks too much, and Teresa and Joe set out to—once again—destroy what little family they still have. The more things in the world change, the more New Jersey refuses to change, even just a little bit. I have to give them credit for the consistency!

Advertisement

What really blew my mind, however, was the complete lack of masks, or on-screen protocols about group sizes and parties. In multiple scenes, the women are surrounded by throngs of sweaty, spray-tanned to the gods Jersey-ites. They vacation without masks, eat out without masks, scream in each others faces without masks. I even had to check, about halfway through, whether I had imagined if this season was filmed last year, and I had experienced another severe break from reality. I did not. Bravo resumed filming in July, and by the looks of it, the women were on camera at least through September. At least it appears the camera crew and producers knew better than to go without .

Real Housewives of New Jersey, according to a press release, premieres Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.