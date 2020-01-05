Here Are All Your 2020 Golden Globe Winners

This year’s Golden Globes brought champagne, weird gowns, and many wins for Quentin Tarantino for its 77th edition, with a few surprises: Awkwafina picked up her first award for The Farewell; Michelle Williams won for Fosse/Verdon and spoke up for reproductive rights; Brad Pitt mumbled something about being excellent to each other. Here’s every win from Hollywood’s booziest night.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Best Television Series — Drama
Succession
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Parasite
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) - WINNER
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Missing Link
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Director — Motion Picture
Sam Mendes, 1917