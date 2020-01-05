Here Are All Your 2020 Golden Globe Winners

Image : Getty

This year’s Golden Globes brought champagne, weird gowns, and many wins for Quentin Tarantino for its 77th edition, with a few surprises: Awkwafina picked up her first award for The Farewell; Michelle Williams won for Fosse/Verdon and spoke up for reproductive rights; Brad Pitt mumbled something about being excellent to each other. Here’s every win from Hollywood’s booziest night.



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Best Television Series — Drama

Succession

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) - WINNER

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Missing Link

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Director — Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917