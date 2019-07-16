My future best friends D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) announced the nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards Tuesday morning. Game of Thrones, completely unsurprisingly, is this year’s most nominated show with 32 noms. According to Variety, the GoT has broken the record for most nominations in a single season, as well. Previously the record was held by NYPD, with 26 noms, back in 1994.
Also noteworthy: Sandra Oh is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series again this year for her work on Killing Eve; last year she became the first Asian woman ever nominated in the field, and this year she deserves the honor of the award, and becoming the first Asian woman to win. (She lost to The Crown’s Claire Foy in 2018.)
Fleabag, completely justifiably, has 11 nominations and if it were up to me, would win them all.
The 2019 Emmys will air Sunday, September 22, live on Fox.
For the full list of nominations, click here. For the only categories you actually care about, and the ones that were announced straight outta the comedians’ mouths, scroll on down.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Television Movie:
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jody Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game Of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jarrel Jherome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Anjenou Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julie Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)