My future best friends D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) announced the nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards Tuesday morning. Game of Thrones, completely unsurprisingly, is this year’s most nominated show with 32 noms. According to Variety, the GoT has broken the record for most nominations in a single season, as well. Previously the record was held by NYPD, with 26 noms, back in 1994.

Also noteworthy: Sandra Oh is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series again this year for her work on Killing Eve; last year she became the first Asian woman ever nominated in the field, and this year she deserves the honor of the award, and becoming the first Asian woman to win. (She lost to The Crown’s Claire Foy in 2018.)



Fleabag, completely justifiably, has 11 nominations and if it were up to me, would win them all.

The 2019 Emmys will air Sunday, September 22, live on Fox.

For the full list of nominations, click here. For the only categories you actually care about, and the ones that were announced straight outta the comedians’ mouths, scroll on down.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Television Movie:

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jody Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game Of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jarrel Jherome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Anjenou Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julie Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)