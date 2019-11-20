Here Are Your 2020 Grammy Awards Nominees

If you, like me, blocked out the majority of the 2019 Grammy Awards, you may have forgotten that the night was full of “empty posturing”: Alicia Keys paraded out a bunch of women to the stage to discuss “the power of music,” in what could best be read as an attempt to correct years of Academy oversight. And while the nominations seemed more diverse, any political posturing felt shallow at best. This year’s 2020 Grammy nominations—eight for Lizzo, six for Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X—look promising if you remove the words “Post Malone” from your vocabulary.
Eilish is nominated in all four major categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist—a decision I support. Taylor Swift is back on the list after her notable absence last year (and something tells me she is free to show up this time). Lil Nas X and Lizzo are all over the place, as expected. And I will wait patiently for someone to tell me what a “Lewis Capaldi” is and why he’s the only male musician in the Song of the Year category.
Here are the major nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Song of the Year:
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Record of the Year:
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year:
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album:
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album:
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Album:
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Venture, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Album:
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
i am > i was, 21 Savage
IGOR, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Album:
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
The Grammy Awards take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT.