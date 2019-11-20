Here Are Your 2020 Grammy Awards Nominees

If you, like me, blocked out the majority of the 2019 Grammy Awards, you may have forgotten that the night was full of “empty posturing”: Alicia Keys paraded out a bunch of women to the stage to discuss “the power of music,” in what could best be read as an attempt to correct years of Academy oversight. And while t he nominations seemed more diverse, any political posturing felt shallow at best. This year’s 2020 Grammy nominations—eight for Lizzo, six for Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X—look promising if you remove the words “Post Malone” from your vocabulary.



Eilish is nominated in all four major categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist— a decision I support. Taylor Swift is back on the list after her notable absence last year ( and something tells me she is free to show up this time) . Lil Nas X and Lizzo are all over the place, as expected. And I will wait patiently for someone to tell me what a “Lewis Capaldi” is and why he’s the only male musician in the Song of the Year category.

Advertisement

Here are the major nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Song of the Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Advertisement

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)



“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Advertisement

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Advertisement

Record of the Year:

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year:

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist:



Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album:

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

i,i, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Album:

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Venture, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

i am > i was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

See the full list here.

The Grammy Awards take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT.