Here Is the Fleabag/Normal People Crossover My Depressed Brain Seems to Have Willed Into Existence

Both Normal People and Fleabag have successfully confirmed my deep-rooted beliefs that love is a painful lie and that everyone across the pond has great hair. And so, it seems only natural that the two shows would come together right as my depression hits its apex. Happy Sunday!

Variety reports that Hulu and Amazon Prime teamed up for a Fleabag/Normal People crossover sketch to raise money for RTE Does Comic Relief, which aims to help Ireland rebuild amid the covid-19 pandemic. In it, Paul Mescal and Daisy Jones—i.e. Connell and Marianne from Normal People—pay a visit to Andrew Scott’s hot priest for confession. Everybody talks about their fucked up relationships, priest included.

I assume this is about Fleabag? Christ, hot priest, just give up the cloth, already.

When it’s good it feels so good, her kisses just taste so sweet, it’s almost like being tested. You lie awake at night and you just lie there wondering if this is some cosmic challenge that you’re being burdened with in order to audit your soul. You think to yourself, “Something this perfect, this right, how could it be a sin?”

Anyway, it is very cute, both shows are very good, Marianne’s bangs are too nice, etc. etc. etc. Still, I cannot help but think that having two people giving confession at once is some sort of confidentiality breach? Whatever, I’m Jewish.