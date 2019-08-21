A teaser trailer for the forthcoming film about the culture of sexual harassment at Roger Ailes’s Fox News has dropped. Bombshell will feature A-list titans Charlize Theron (as Megyn Kelly), Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson), and Margot Robbie (as Kayla Pospisil, a fictional associate producer). The teaser reveals very little about the film, as teasers generally do, other than the suggestion that Theron is utterly nailing this as noted racist Kelly. Look at the way she’s holding her face, even. What a goddamn master.

Bombshell was written and directed by men (The Big Short’s Charles Randolph and the Austin Powers trilogy’s Jay Roach, respectively) and is due out on December 20.