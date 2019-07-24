Casey Affleck—who was accused of sexual harassment, referring to women as cows, and telling a woman it’s “about time she got pregnant”—has written, directed, and starred in a movie about what the world would look like if all women were wiped out by a disease.



What does that world look like? According to the film’s trailer, bleak! Affleck plays a father looking after his young daughter, who appears to be a lone girl disguised as a boy to protect her from men. It inevitably joins the recent flock of dystopian dramas that stress the importance of fatherhood, like It Comes at Night or A Quiet Place.

Affleck previously insisted the movie has nothing to do with the sexual harassment allegations against him or anything to do with MeToo. “I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” he said earlier this year. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

Let’s talk for ourselves then, shall we?