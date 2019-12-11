Here's the Trailer for Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' Sequel

Photo : Jesse Grant ( Getty Images for Lifetime )

After the success of Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” the network is back with a sequel “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” that will feature a new interview with survivor Dominique Gardner, parents of girls and women connected to R. Kelly, and cover the latest developments in the R&B singer’s criminal charges in a three-night event.

Deadline reported that Lifetime will air all six hours of Part 1 at 3 p.m. on January 2nd, leading up to the two-hour premiere of Part II at 9 p.m. The second episode will be two hours long with the final episode running 90 minutes.

R. Kelly has denied all abuse allegations, and there are quite a number. Kelly has criminal charges pending against him in Illinois, New York and Minnesota, including federal charges of child pornography. Federal prosecutors recently accused him of bribing a public official for fake identification so he could marry Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27. Following the documentary and legal battles, Kel ly was dropped by Sony Music and RCA.

Watch the trailer below:

